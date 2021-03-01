As of Monday, Smith County recorded no COVID-19 related deaths since Friday, keeping the county’s overall death toll at 273.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 41 new confirmed and probable cases since Friday for a total of 18,895 in Smith County.
There are 11,005 confirmed cases and 7,890 probable within the county.
Of the 273 deaths, 194 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 9,734 confirmed recoveries and 7,154 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,077 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 637, NET Health reported.
A total of 99 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There are no Smith County Jail inmates with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,693 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,914 confirmed and 4,779 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,385, while there are 4,263 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 193, which includes 106 confirmed deaths and 87 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,566 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,722 confirmed and 1,844 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 98. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,271 and there are 1,544 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,986 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,493 confirmed and 1,493 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,130, and 1,323 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,166 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,904 confirmed and 1,262 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,751, and probable recoveries are at 1,147, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 73. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,255 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,880 confirmed and 1,375 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,618, and there are 1,200 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 762 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 385 confirmed and 377 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 334, and there are 342 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 11. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.