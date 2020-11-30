Smith County recorded three COVID-19-related deaths within about a four-day period, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 199.
Since last Wednesday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded Smith County added 291 confirmed and probable cases for a new total of 9,684.
The cumulative count includes 6,019 confirmed and 3,665 probable cases.
A total of 261 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Of the total deaths, 135 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,973, while probable recoveries are at 1,374. Confirmed active cases are at 1,911 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,227, NET Health reported.
Eleven Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 14 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other countiesGregg County has 5,094 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,301 confirmed and 1,793 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,420, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,553 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,869 confirmed and 684 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose to 58. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,105, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,726 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,127 confirmed and 599 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,840 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,280 confirmed and 560 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 48. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,469 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 904 confirmed and 565 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 717, and there are 247 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll rose to 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 340 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 167 confirmed and 173 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.