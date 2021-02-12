As of Friday, Smith County recorded one COVID-19 related death since Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 264.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Friday shows 18,365 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,696 confirmed cases and 7,669 probable within the county.
Of the 264 deaths, 185 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 7,107 confirmed recoveries and 5,333 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,404 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,257, NET Health reported.
A total of 163 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Friday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,449 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,784 confirmed and 4,665 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,233, while there are 2,874 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 183, which includes 100 confirmed deaths and 83 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,355 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,608 confirmed and 1,747 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 94. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,361 and there are 1,176 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,829 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,394 confirmed and 1,435 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,479, and 971 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,110 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,873 confirmed and 1,237 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,499, and probable recoveries are at 802, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,141 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,815 confirmed and 1,326 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,162, and there are 879 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 78. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 739 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 374 confirmed and 365 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 264, and there are 257 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.