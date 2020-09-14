Smith County saw a small rise of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its confirmed case count to 3,509.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 25 new cases in Smith County since Friday. The confirmed active case total is at 623, while confirmed recoveries and deaths remained steady.
Confirmed recoveries stayed at 2,829 and probable recoveries are at 335, the health district said. There are 267 probable active cases.
Sixty-two people have died due to COVID-19, which include five deaths listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 105 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday, which is down by three since Friday.
As of Monday, 145 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data. Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Gregg County added 50 new virus cases for a total of 2,062 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries rose by eight to 1,307, NET Health said.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 334 probable cases and 61 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added five cases for a total of 897 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 146 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported eight new cases for total of 548. There are 65 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 447. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by 14 to 466 and its probable cases are at 50, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County rose to a total of 386. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County also added 12 confirmed cases for a total of 782, and there are 139 probable cases, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 344, while there are 27 probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while two deaths are considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 17 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,501 total virus cases including 1,439 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are 130 probable cases and 68 active probable cases.