While Smith County reported a new COVID-19 death on Friday, the county saw a higher number of coronavirus recoveries compared to new cases on the same day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the death of a Bullard resident, 78 new recoveries and 54 virus cases.
Smith County has 2,524 cumulative cases, including 1,744 active cases, 760 recoveries and 22 deaths.
The 21 previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are an 86-year-old Tyler man, 72-year-old Tyler man, 82-year-old Tyler woman, 93-year-old Tyler woman, 84-year-old Arp man, 67-year-old Tyler man, 84-year-old Whitehouse resident, 63-year-old Kilgore man, 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, 78-year-old Tyler man, 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and a 74-year-old Tyler man.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
The number of East Texas patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals also decreased to 151 on Friday, which is down by seven from the previous day.
Of the Smith County residents who have been diagnosed, nearly 80% are under the age of 60, based on NET Health data.
Gregg County recorded its 25th death on Friday along with 42 new cases. The county has reported a total of 1,502 cases, including 367 recoveries and the 25 deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department. Recoveries in the county remained the same from the previous day.
Van Zandt County reported two new COVID-19 deaths, 48 recoveries and 19 new cases. The county has 394 cumulative cases, including 161 recoveries and eight deaths, NET Health data shows.
Van Zandt County's death count includes three Canton residents, two Grand Saline residents and one person each from Edgewood, Murchison and Wills Point, according to NET Health.
Henderson County added one new death, nine cases and 61 recoveries. The county has 641 cases, including 222 recoveries and 10 deaths, NET Health said.
The Henderson County virus death toll includes four Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank, Trinidad and Gun Barrel City, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 559 cumulative cases, including deaths of six Palestine residents and 199 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 316 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.
Rains County has 51 diagnoses, including 19 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point, NET Health reported.
In Cherokee County, there are 1,107 cases, including 852 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,524 cases, 1,961 are in Tyler, 108 in Flint, 116 in Whitehouse, 170 in Lindale, 43 in Troup, 43 in Bullard, four in Overton, 19 in Arp, 19 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 26 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and seven in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 479 cases
21-40, 895 cases
41-59, 641 cases
60-79, 409 cases
80 and over, 100 cases
Regarding gender, 1,186 are men and 1,338 are women.
As of Friday, Smith County has 297 positive antigen tests, NET Health said. A positive result from an antigen test is considered a probable case of COVID-19 until a person receives a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person who has a positive PCR test has an active COVID-19 infection. Someone who receives both a positive antigen test and PCR test will only be counted once, NET Health said.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, two inmates and 13 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.