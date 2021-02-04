As of Wednesday, Smith County recorded one COVID-19 related death since Monday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 256.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Wednesday shows 17,763 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,304 confirmed cases and 7,459 probable within the county.
Of the 256 deaths, 177 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,706 confirmed recoveries and 4,648 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,421 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,732, NET Health reported.
A total of 194 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 9,941 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,528 confirmed and 4,413 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,840, while there are 2,347 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 177, which includes 96 confirmed deaths and 81 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,098 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,474 confirmed and 1,624 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 90. Sixteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,137, and there are 990 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,657 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,276 confirmed and 1,381 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,387, and 851 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 65, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,051 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,848 confirmed and 1,203 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,410, and probable recoveries are at 704, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,996 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,750 confirmed and 1,246 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,063, and there are 758 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 77. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 709 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 357 confirmed and 352 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 227, and there are 209 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.