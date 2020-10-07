The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced 108 new cases in Smith County on Wednesday – 28 PCR-positive and 80 antigen-positive – bringing the county’s total case count to 5,234.
The county’s cumulative confirmed case count is at 3,981. Active cases are now at 899, while recoveries remained at 3,020, the health district said. There are 861 probable active cases and 1,253 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 69 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 145 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD continues to list active COVID-19 cases on its website. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 28 cases – a figure down by seven since Tuesday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Additionally, Tyler ISD announced the Tyler High Lions varsity and junior varsity football games scheduled for later this week would be canceled due to concerns of possible exposure of COVID-19.
Other counties
Wood County reported six new cases on Wednesday. Confirmed active cases are now at 42, while probable active cases are at 54.
Wood County’s confirmed case count totals 567 and its probable cases are at 105, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 489. There are 57 probable recoveries.
Virus-related deaths remained at 22 on Tuesday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 15 new virus cases on Wednesday. The county’s death toll remained at 45. Out of the deaths, six are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 561 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 14 new cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 20 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 215 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by five. There are 120 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 493. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll rose to 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 11 new cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 216 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has no new cases. There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 31 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.