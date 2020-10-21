One Smith County resident, a 54-year-old person from Tyler, recently died with COVID-19 as a related cause, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 83, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported.
Out of the 83 virus-related deaths, 14 list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
NET Health also recorded 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,293. Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,442.
Active confirmed cases are at 782.
The county has added 57 probable cases. There are 1,765 probable cases in total and 652 probable recoveries.
A total of 155 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, none of the detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw two new cases for a total of 623. Confirmed active cases are now at 80, while probable active cases are at 116.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 26. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
The county’s total probable cases are at 175, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 520. There are 56 probable recoveries.
Anderson County added 13 new cases for a total of 1,024. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 820, while probable recoveries are now at 172, the health district reported. There are 277 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 24. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County added one new death,, bringing its death toll to 26. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Henderson County added 10 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,213, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 322 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Gregg County added 33 new virus cases for a confirmed total of 2,503. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,097, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 760 probable cases and 371 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by two to 665. There are 192 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 57 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.