Health officials reported the COVID-19-related death of a 78-year-old Whitehouse woman, making the Smith County death toll reach 62 on Friday.
On the same day, Henderson ISD announced its high school classes would be held online for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded 13 confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 3,484 in Smith County. There are also 589 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,829 and probable recoveries stayed at 335, the health district said. There are 598 active confirmed cases and 249 probable active cases.
Out of the 62 virus-related deaths in Smith County, five of the deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 108 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday, which is down by 19 since Thursday.
As of Friday, 146 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data. Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Henderson High School
Henderson ISD announced that its high school would transition to remote learning for two weeks starting Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said the decision was made due to the daily review of COVID-19 at the district and its effects on teaching.
“Our top priority is educating students,” Lamb said. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.”
Among the high school students, 3% have an active case of COVID-19, while across the district 1% of the students have an active diagnosis. The number of teachers with active cases is also low, but the number of teachers quarantining is large enough to impact in-person teaching, according to the district.
“We have an excellent group of substitutes,” Lamb said. “And we are so thankful for their hard work in stepping up when we need them. But ultimately, we need our teachers in the classroom. If that’s not possible, the next best thing is to have them in a virtual classroom, engaging our students.”
The two weeks will give sick teachers or those who are quarantined time to be cleared for a return to campus. The district has developed a plan for students without internet connection.
“The rest of our campuses will remain face-to-face,” Lamb said. “And we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with our goal of providing the best education possible for our kids."
Other counties
Gregg County added 13 new virus cases for a total of 2,012 confirmed diagnoses. The county's death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries rose by nine to 1,299, NET Health said.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 299 probable cases and 58 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added seven cases for a total of 892 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are still 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 147 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported one new case for total of 540. There are 60 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 446. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by one to 452 and its probable cases are at 47, NET Health reported. The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County total 348. There are six probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County reported one probable virus-related death, bringing its death total to 13, NET Health said.
The county also added three confirmed cases for a total of 770, and there are 133 probable cases, according to the health district.
Confirmed recoveries rose by 20 to a total of 356, while there are 12 probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while two deaths are considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 16 probable cases and three probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,466 total virus cases including 1,432 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. There are 123 probable cases and 67 active probable cases.