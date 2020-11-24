Smith County saw a rise of four COVID-19 related deaths — one confirmed and three probable — on Tuesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 196.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also recorded 136 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, raising the county’s cumulative diagnoses to 9,272.
There are now 5,826 confirmed and 3,446 probable diagnoses, according to NET Health.
Of the total deaths, 133 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 63 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries rose by one to 3,970, while probable recoveries are at 1,374.
Confirmed active cases are at 1,723 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,009.
A total of 226 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, eight detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,872 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,197 confirmed and 1,675 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,420, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,429 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,773 confirmed and 656 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll remained at 57. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,105, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,628 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,078 confirmed and 550 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,769 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,236 confirmed and 533 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County rose to 48. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,412 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 886 confirmed and 526 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 670, and there are 178 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 52. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 319 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 160 confirmed and 159 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County rose to nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.