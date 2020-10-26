Between Thursday and Monday, Smith County saw two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its virus death toll to 85, along with 181 confirmed new cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the deaths of a 94-year-old and a 86-year-old, both from Tyler, on Monday.
Fourteen of the 85 deaths list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health. The Smith County confirmed case count has reached 4,498, while confirmed recoveries rose by one to 3,443.
Active confirmed cases are at 984.
The county has 1,884 probable cases in total and 654 probable recoveries.
A total of 145 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Saturday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded one new death, a 68-year-old Winnsboro man, bringing the death toll to 27. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Total confirmed cases are at 636, while there are 193 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 554. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll rose by one to 28 when a 80-year-old Eustace man died. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count is at 1,259, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 339 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County’s confirmed case count is at 1,047. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 849, while probable recoveries are now at 181, the health district reported. There are 303 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 24. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has a confirmed virus case total of 2,545. The county’s death toll rose to 50. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,098, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 827 probable cases and 371 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s total case count reached 684. There are 223 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 29, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 61 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.