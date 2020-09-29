Smith County saw one of its smallest daily increases of COVID-19 cases in months on Tuesday, bringing its cumulative count to 3,819.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported eight newly confirmed cases while recoveries increased by one and deaths remained steady.
Active cases are now at 739, while recoveries rose to 3,019, the health district said.
There are 553 probable active cases and 943 probable cases in total. There are also 383 probable recoveries.
Out of 68 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 136 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 22 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by four since Monday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
With the second six-week grading period underway at Tyler ISD, 80% of its students are using face-to-face instruction while 20% are using virtual education, according to a news release on Tuesday.
The district said in the statement 2,651 more students are back on campuses since the beginning of the school year.
“We are excited to see more and more students returning to our classrooms,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “As the community has seen, the district’s health and safety protocols are working. The number of active COVID-19 cases has remained below 1/10th of a percent, or a rate of .001, since the beginning of the school year. As of date, through contact tracing there is no confirmed spread of the virus in the school system. It’s time for students to come back.”
Updated NET Health COVID-19 data for other area counties was unavailable as of press time.