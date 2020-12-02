Smith County saw a significant rise of 230 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed count to 4,203.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported Smith County added 110 confirmed and probable cases for a new total of 9,899.
The cumulative count includes 6,085 confirmed and 3,814 probable cases.
A total of 235 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday. This is a decrease of 33 from the previous day.
The death toll remained at 202, including 138 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 probable.
There are also 1,654 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,744 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,096, NET Health reported.
Seventeen Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 16 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,270 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,356 confirmed and 1,914 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,499, while there are 787 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 110, which includes 67 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,642 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,892 confirmed and 750 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll stayed at 58. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,106, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,791 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,155 confirmed and 636 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,882 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,301 confirmed and 581 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 936, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 49. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,529 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 928 confirmed and 601 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 717, and there are 247 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 361 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 182 confirmed and 179 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.