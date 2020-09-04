Smith County recorded one additional COVID-19 related death on Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 57. On the same day, the county saw a small uptick in both recoveries and new cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the confirmed virus-related death of a Tyler resident along with 18 confirmed cases. The total confirmed count is at 3,407 as of Friday.
There are also 522 probable virus cases, the health district said.
Confirmed recoveries rose by five to a total of 2,632. Probable recoveries remained at 297. Overall, there are 722 confirmed active cases and 221 probable active diagnoses, according to NET Health.
Out of the 57 virus-related deaths in Smith County, four list COVID-19 as the probable cause of death.
A total of 120 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday, which is down by two since Thursday.
As of Friday, 144 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Free Testing
COVID-19 testing at the Tyler Senior Center will be closed on Saturday and Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center through the end of September.
Testing services at the senior center, at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testing will continue through the end of September Mondays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. People coming for a test should wear a mask to enter the building. Those receiving the test must provide a cell phone contact because results will be returned by text message through TDEM.