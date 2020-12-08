Smith County added one new COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, bringing the county’s overall virus death toll to 204.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported Tuesday 172 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative count of 10,821.
There are 6,430 confirmed and 4,391 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 249 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Out of the 204 deaths, 140 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 probable.
There are 4,407 confirmed recoveries and 1,838 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,883 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,489, NET Health reported.
Twenty Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 13 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,646 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,520 confirmed and 2,126 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,651, while there are 935 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 115, which includes 70 confirmed and 45 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,883 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,030 confirmed and 853 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll remained at 60. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,327, and there are 422 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,095 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,298 confirmed and 797 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 783, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 46, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,998 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,347 confirmed and 651 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 53. Out of the total deaths, 14 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,695 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,027 confirmed and 668 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 874, and there are 432 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 388 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 196 confirmed and 192 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.