On Monday, Smith County recorded 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a new cumulative count of 4,919, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,578.
Out of the total 97 deaths, 20 are listed with COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 1,264.
The county has 2,581 probable cases in total and 762 probable recoveries.
A total of 150 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Seven Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed count increased to 716, while there are 327 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 585. There are 86 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 28. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose to 1,450, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 30. Two of these deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 837. There are 483 probable diagnoses and 17 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County virus cases total increased to 1,107. Confirmed recoveries are at 877, while probable recoveries are now at 217, the health district reported. There are 402 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has a virus case total of 2,716. The county’s death toll stayed at 53. Out of the deaths, 10 are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,205, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 1,141 probable cases and 460 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased to 797. There are 349 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Twenty-one people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 recoveries and three deaths. There are 90 probable cases and 30 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.