After new coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries, Smith County has 1,719 active COVID-19 cases, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported on Tuesday.
NET Health reported a cumulative case count of 2,416 and 33 new recoveries. There are 680 recoveries and 17 deaths within Smith County.
One-hundred and fifty-two East Texas patients are receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals, which is down by three from the previous day.
As of Tuesday, Smith County has 284 positive antigen tests, NET Health said.
A positive result from an antigen test is considered a probable case of COVID-19 until a person receives a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person who has a positive PCR test has an active COVID-19 infection.
Someone who receives both a positive antigen test and PCR test will only be counted once, NET Health said. A negative antigen test does not always imply that the person does not have active COVID-19 infection.
Other counties
Gregg County added 22 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of 1,410. Twenty-three people have died from COVID-19. Recoveries remained at 276, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Wood County has 302 cases, including 188 recoveries and 10 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, an Alba resident and four people from Mineola, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 507 cases, including 199 recoveries and deaths of four Palestine residents, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County has 604 cases, including 161 recoveries and eight deaths. The county’s virus death toll includes three Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank and Trinidad, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County cases are at 351 with 113 recoveries and four deaths. The county’s death count includes a Canton resident, Grand Saline resident, Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman, NET Health data shows.
Rains County has 45 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
In Cherokee County, there are 811 cases, including 585 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
The 17 COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are an 84-year-old Arp man, 67-year old Tyler man, 84-year old Whitehouse resident, 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
Of the 2,416 cases, 1,887 are in Tyler, 100 in Flint, 111 in Whitehouse, 160 in Lindale, 40 in Troup, 39 in Bullard, three in Overton, 19 in Arp, 19 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 24 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and seven in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 462 cases
21-40, 870 cases
41-59, 605 cases
60-79, 389 cases
80 and over, 90 cases
Regarding gender, 1,131 are men and 1,285 are women.
Smith County Jail
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, one inmate and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.