A total of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Smith County on Monday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Active cases are now at 733, while recoveries rose to 3,018, the health district said.
There are 519 probable active cases and 909 probable cases in total.
Out of the 68 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 116 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19, which is down by two since Friday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by one to a new total of 526 and its probable cases are at 73, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained at 432. There are seven probable recoveries.
Total deaths rose to 21, with one of those classified as probable.
Gregg County added 16 new virus cases on Monday for a total of 2,241 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll remained at 42. Out of the deaths, four are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,780 according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 464 probable cases and 191 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 10 new cases for a total of 973 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 173 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count rose by three to 589. There are 100 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added seven new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 869.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 402, while probable recoveries are at 37, the health district reported. There are 191 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 25 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.