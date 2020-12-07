Smith County recorded 284 probable and confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses over the weekend, bringing its overall case count to 10,649.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Monday there are 6,357 confirmed and 4,292 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 259 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
The virus death toll remained at 203, including 139 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 probable.
There are 4,249 confirmed recoveries and 1,654 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,969 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,574, NET Health reported.
Nineteen Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 14 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,585 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,519 confirmed and 2,066 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,541, while there are 792 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 114, which includes 70 confirmed and 44 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,852 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,009 confirmed and 843 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose to 60. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,126, and there are 187 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,035 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,261 confirmed and 774 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 635, and 124 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll rose to 46, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,989 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,345 confirmed and 644 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 939, and probable recoveries are at 264, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 51. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,639 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 994 confirmed and 645 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 824, and there are 342 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 382 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 193 confirmed and 189 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 85, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.