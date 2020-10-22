The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County on Thursday for a total of 4,317. Confirmed recoveries and deaths remained steady, with 3,442 recoveries and 83 deaths, respectively.
Fourteen of those deaths list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 806.
The county has added 33 probable cases. There are 1,797 probable cases in total and 652 probable recoveries.
A total of 153 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, none of the detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw three new cases for a total of 626. Confirmed active cases are now at 50, while probable active cases are at 100.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 26. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
The county’s total probable cases are at 179, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 553. There are 76 probable recoveries.
Anderson County added five new cases for a total of 1,029. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 839, while probable recoveries are now at 180, the health district reported. There are 284 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 24. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 26. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Henderson County added six new cases for a confirmed count of 1,217, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 322 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Gregg County added 22 new virus cases for a confirmed total of 2,525. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,097, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 778 probable cases and 371 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by four to 668, including the report of one new COVID-19 death. There are 203 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll is now 29, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 60 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.