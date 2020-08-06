Smith County recorded another COVID-19 related death on Thursday, making the death toll rise to 21.
Across East Texas, health officials also reported one coronavirus death each in Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt and Anderson counties.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the death of an 86-year-old Tyler man, 24 new coronavirus cases and one recovery. Smith County’s cumulative number has reached 2,470, which includes 682 recoveries and the 21 deaths.
The 20 previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are a 72-year-old Tyler man, 82-year-old Tyler woman and a 93-year-old Tyler woman, 84-year-old Arp man, 67-year-old Tyler man, 84-year-old Whitehouse resident, 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
A total of 158 East Texas patients are receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals. This number is down by 10 since Wednesday.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Gregg County recorded its 24th death on Thursday along with 14 new cases and 57 recoveries. The county has reported a total of 1,458 cases, including 367 recoveries and the 24 deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Anderson County reported its sixth death and 25 new cases. There are now 535 cumulative cases, including the six deaths and 199 recoveries.
Wood County recorded its 11th death on Thursday. The county has 316 cases, including 189 recoveries and the 11 deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County added its sixth death and eight new cases. The county has 375 cumulative cases, including 113 recoveries and the six deaths, NET Health data shows.
Henderson County has 633 cases, including 161 recoveries and nine deaths. Rains County has 51 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
In Cherokee County, there are 953 cases, including 707 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,470 cases, 1,924 are in Tyler, 105 in Flint, 113 in Whitehouse, 164 in Lindale, 41 in Troup, 41 in Bullard, four in Overton, 19 in Arp, 19 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 24 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and eight in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 468 cases
21-40, 883 cases
41-59, 622 cases
60-79, 399 cases
80 and over, 98 cases
Regarding gender, 1,156 are men and 1,314 are women.
As of Thursday, Smith County has 292 positive antigen tests, NET Health said. A positive result from an antigen test is considered a probable case of COVID-19 until a person receives a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person who has a positive PCR test has an active COVID-19 infection. Someone who receives both a positive antigen test and PCR test will only be counted once, NET Health said.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, two inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.