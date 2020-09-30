A total of 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Smith County on Wednesday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county's cumulative count has reached 3,838. Active cases are now at 758, while recoveries remained at 3,019, the health district said.
There are 597 probable active cases and 987 probable cases in total.
Out of the 68 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 130 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by six since Tuesday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by nine to a new total of 538 and its probable cases are at 80, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County rose to 473. There are 40 probable recoveries.
Total deaths remained at 21, with one of those classified as probable.
Gregg County added 12 new virus cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,277 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll remained at 42. Out of the deaths, four are considered to be probable.
Recoveries rose to 1,781, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 483 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 15 new cases for a total of 998 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 187 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count remained at 593. There are 112 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added seven new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 879.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 460, while probable recoveries are at 37, the health district reported. There are 195 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 28 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.