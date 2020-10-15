Smith County reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,155, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health announced active cases are now at 1,069, while recoveries remained at 3,022.
The county has added 31 probable cases. There are 1,559 probable cases in total and 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 71 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 138 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw three new cases on Thursday for a total of 587. Confirmed active cases are now at 44, while probable active cases are at 87.
The county’s total probable cases are at 144, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 520. There are 56 probable recoveries.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 24. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 16 new virus cases on Thursday for a confirmed total of 2,421. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 1,781, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 669 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 28 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,155. Recoveries rose to 828 and confirmed deaths remained at 24. There are 267 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by one to 646. There are 166 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added four new cases for a total of 989. Confirmed recoveries remained at 510, while probable recoveries are now at 68, the health district reported. There are 257 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 53 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.