Smith County reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,097, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health announced active cases are now at 1,012, while recoveries remained at 3,022.
The county has added 64 probable cases. There are 1,069 probable active cases and 1,461 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 70 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 121 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Sunday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw four new cases on Tuesday for a total of 579. Confirmed active cases are now at 53, while probable active cases are at 82.
The county’s probable cases are at 133, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 504. There are 50 probable recoveries.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 23. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 16 new virus cases on Tuesday for a confirmed total of 2,387. The county’s death toll remained at 48. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 622 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 14 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,109. Recoveries are at 762 and confirmed deaths rose to 24. There are 251 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by 10 to 635. There are 158 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 493. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added three new cases for a total of 971. Confirmed recoveries remained at 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 249 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 47 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.