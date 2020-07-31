An 84-year-old Arp man has died due to COVID-19, bringing the Smith County virus death toll to 17.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the 17th death and a cumulative case count of 2,309 in Smith County on Friday.
Recoveries remained at 646, and there are 1,646 active cases, NET Health said.
The 16 previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are a 67-year old Tyler man, 84-year old Whitehouse resident, 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
Within the month of July, Smith County has recorded 13 virus-related deaths, 1,655 new cases and 352 recoveries based on NET Health data.
The first death in Smith County was reported in March, while three were recorded in April and the remainder in July.
The number of East Texas patients being treated at Tyler hospitals is at 157 as of Friday, which is up by four since Thursday.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Mobile Testing
The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will continue free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday.
The tests are free and do not require advanced registration, but pre-registration can be completed at texas.curativeinc.com. Those who receive a test must have access to a cell phone because results will be returned by text message.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
Other counties
Gregg County added 36 virus cases for a new total of 1,381. Recoveries and deaths stayed the same on Friday. There are 276 recoveries and 22 deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Wood County has 284 cases, including 126 recoveries and nine deaths. The county's death count includes five Winnsboro residents, an Alba resident and three people from Mineola, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 459 cases, including 184 recoveries and deaths of three Palestine residents, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County has 570 cases, including 160 recoveries and seven deaths. The county’s virus death toll includes two Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank and Trinidad, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County cases are at 328 with 112 recoveries and four deaths. The county’s death count includes a Canton resident, Grand Saline resident, Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman, NET Health data shows.
Rains County has 45 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
In Cherokee County, there are 760 cases, including 538 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,309 cases, 1,806 are in Tyler, 93 in Flint, 108 in Whitehouse, 151 in Lindale, 37 in Troup, 36 in Bullard, three in Overton, 20 in Arp, 19 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 24 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and six in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 2,258 are a result of community spread and 51 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 451 cases
21-40, 838 cases
41-59, 577 cases
60-79, 367 cases
80 and over, 76 cases
Regarding gender, 1,094 are men and 1,215 are women.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, one inmate and 16 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.