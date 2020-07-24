Smith County recorded its 13th COVID-19 related death on Friday.
A 63-year-old Kilgore man died from the virus, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said.
NET Health noted that the death is attributed to its proper county based on the person’s physical address, while the city they live in comes from their mailing address.
The previous 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are an 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
Also on Friday, virus cases rose by 50 for a current total of 2,106, which includes 512 recoveries and the 13 deaths, according to NET Health. No new recoveries were reported on Friday.
Tyler hospitalizations saw a decrease of 17 in the number of East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19. One-hundred and thirty-nine patients are receiving treatment for virus.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
Other counties
Gregg County COVID-19 cases jumped by 31 on Friday for a total of 1,238. Recoveries went up by two for a cumulative count of 240. Deaths remained at 17, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Henderson County added 10 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries. The cumulative case count is at 500, including 160 recoveries and seven deaths. The county’s virus death toll includes two Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank and Trinidad, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County cases rose by 11 on Friday, while recoveries increased by 34. The case total has reached 297 with 111 recoveries and four deaths. The county’s death count is made up of a Canton resident, Grand Saline resident, Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman, NET Health data shows.
Wood County jumped by 16 for a total of 241 cases, which includes 126 recoveries and six deaths. Five Winnsboro residents and one person from Mineola have died due to COVID-19, NET Health reported.
Rains County added two cases and three recoveries. The county has 37 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 11 for a new cumulative number of 395. Recoveries rose by 39 for a new number of 177. Two Palestine men have died due to COVID-19. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, there are 645 cases, including 406 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,106 cases, 1,659 are in Tyler, 82 in Flint, 97 in Whitehouse, 134 in Lindale, 31 in Troup, 33 in Bullard, three in Overton, 20 in Arp, 17 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 19 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and four in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 2,056 are a result of community spread and 50 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 419 cases
21-40, 788 cases
41-59, 519 cases
60-79, 318 cases
80 and over, 62 cases
Regarding gender, 988 are men and 1,118 are women.
Smith County Jail
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, there are six inmates and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.