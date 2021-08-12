Until about three weeks ago, the Smith County Jail was mostly free of COVID-19 for about four months, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District data and reports from the Texas Commission of Jail Standards.
“We went from just a few to 102 this morning in about three weeks, and we can’t quarantine fast enough to get it slowed down like we need to,” said Larry Smith, Smith County Sheriff at the NET Health press conference Monday afternoon, adding incoming inmates are now being quarantined in case they test positive for COVID-19.
The quarantining process of incoming inmates was made possible by releasing non-violent offenders who don’t pose threats to the community through personal recognizance bonds. The individuals are processed through the jail, then they’re released until they show up to court.
With those detoured, there is enough room to quarantine incoming inmates. Smith said it made no sense to quarantine inside the jail if new individuals are constantly being added without knowing if they’re testing positive or not.
After the press conference where he announced there were 102 positive cases at the Smith County Jail, Smith returned to his office where he learned there are now 110 positive cases in the jail.
“Now we have room to bring people in and keep them quarantined for 10 to 14 days before we put them in regular population, so now that we can do that, we should start seeing a difference. I don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet, but we should start coming down,” Smith said.
There are 14 outstanding tests for employees, and there are 15 employees out because they tested positive for the disease, and 12 are quarantined.
Smith said the vaccine has been offered to 1,100 inmates, and only 200 of them took it due to close contact with people who contracted COVID-19.
Smith said the jail will be working to determine how many inmates are interested in taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re going to probably keep it at a rotational basis, not available every week, but ever-so-often be available to come in. Because if they want it, for sure they should be able to get it,” Smith said.
He said inmates don’t have a say where they’re housed, and if there are COVID-19 positive inmates in the jail, inmates should have access to the vaccine.
There is currently no data on vaccination rates. Smith said when an inmate comes in, there is no information on whether or not they are vaccinated.
So far, inmates are only being tested if they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19. Employees at jail facilities are required to wear face masks in the jail, but inmates cannot be required to wear face masks in the facility.
If a person in the jail begins showing COVID-19 symptoms, they’re tested immediately and go into the infirmary. If they have COVID-19, they’re sent to be housed with other COVID positive inmates, Smith said.
He said 3,000 rapid tests were ordered to test inmates. If someone tests positive, a second test will also be conducted.
If an individual is quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms, they’re tested again before they can be released into the jail instead of just following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the quarantine process.
“That’s dangerous in an environment like a jail because you just get it started all over again. We want to see a negative test,” Smith said.
Asymptomatic inmates are not being tested at this time, Smith said. He also mentioned with the Delta variant of the coronavirus being more contagious, it's possible for the number of infections will surpass last year’s COVID-19 count in the jail.
Since COVID-19 reentered the jail in the recent surge of cases, two inmates have had to be sent to the emergency room, but weren’t admitted. Smith said one inmate has died of the virus and added underlying causes may have been the main reason why the individual died.
As far as Smith County Sheriff's Office employees, Smith said one of the best things to encourage people at the sheriff's office to receive the COVID-19 vaccination was to have Dr. Mark Anderson, chairman of Christus Trinity Clinic Board of Directors and chief of emergency medicine at Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, explain how the vaccine works in the body.
“That was one of the best things we’ve had happen to encourage people at the sheriff’s office to get the vaccine,” Smith said. “I haven’t asked (employees) to take (the vaccine) as a group yet, I will get to that. I’m not going to require them to take it by any means. It’s their choice, but I would rather they take it."
Smith said he had COVID-19 for over three weeks and was almost hospitalized and has lost six close friends, and almost lost a close family member who was hospitalized for 19 weeks before vaccines were widely available.
“I hope people will quit looking at social media and use the people they’ve chosen to be their medical people in their lives," Smith said. "Their general practicing doctor that is their family doctor, listen to them and you’ll be way far ahead. I’m not saying people should get the shot, that’s their decision, but they need to use the best information available to them to make that decision."
Smith said the Smith County Jail is doing all the same things they did last year for COVID-19 prevention until the staff and inmates are out of the woods.