Doubling hospitalizations and a more contagious variant of COVID-19 are reasons Smith County residents should "increase their guard, even if they are vaccinated," Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said regarding rising area COVID-19 diagnoses.
As of July 19, there have been 2,267 confirmed and probable cases and there have been 300 virus-related deaths in Smith County.
“(COVID-19 case numbers have) remained low since the spring and into the summer, but we are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the last two to three weeks,” McGaha said.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the number of new COVID-19 cases among people living within the seven counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division has increased in recent weeks.
The seven counties NET Health serves include Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood and Anderson.
Additionally, the number of East Texas patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals nearly doubled from 45 on July 8 to 85 on July 15.
Both Christus and UT Health hospital systems have reported increased hospitalizations, at least doubling within the last two to three weeks, McGaha said.
“That’s cause for concern and the primary reason we believe this is happening is because of the Delta variant,” he said.
The seven-day rolling rate of infection in Smith County shows the community spread level is considered moderate at this time.
According to NET Health, moderate community spread levels are defined as sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases and begin when the county begins to see more than 10 cases per 100,000 persons in its seven-day rolling rate.
In the case that Smith County begins to see 35 cases per a seven-day rolling rate, community spread levels could move into the substantial spread, also known as large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
McGaha said the Delta variant is a mutation of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant is now causing 83% of the cases in the United States.
“Do we have precise, laboratory evidence that it is in East Texas? No, because that process takes a while to sequence the genome of the virus, but we are sure that it’s here if it’s a predominant variant in the United States,” McGaha said.
McGaha said the Delta variant is more contagious than the original form of the virus, and it can cause more severe illness than the original virus.
“The good news is that the vaccine offers good protection against the Delta variant, especially related to serious illness and hospitalizations,” McGaha said.
When vaccination rates in counties are less than 30%, McGaha said cases can rise and can rise rapidly.
Smith County’s vaccination rates
According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, 39% of people over the age of 12 in Smith County are fully vaccinated and 71% of individuals over 65 are fully vaccinated.
With Smith County just above the 30% recommended vaccination rate per county, McGaha said he doesn’t foresee a high number of individuals on ventilators like in January. He added the virus can cause significant and serious illness in those who are unvaccinated.
“We’re seeing that in the East Texas area and Smith County,” he said.
The average age for COVID-19 cases is shifting downward, McGaha added, noting the vaccination rates among the age groups.
“That’s a decent number, but we would definitely like to see that go up,” he said. In rural areas, McGaha added vaccination rates may be lower.
“The key takeaway message is one, we have the Delta variant in our area that is more contagious and can cause more serious illness. And importantly, two, we have a very effective vaccine that’s readily available in health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, other venues, where people can receive it,” McGaha said. “If they take that vaccine, it can definitely prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death."
Why are we spiking in cases now?
President Joe Biden’s vaccination plan was to distribute millions of vaccines around the country and have 70% of the country fully vaccinated. The U.S. fell short of Biden’s goal with 67% of the population fully vaccinated.
“The CDC director said this is primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and certainly, those who are unvaccinated, and with the increase in the Delta variant, need to be careful,” McGaha said.
McGaha recommended those unvaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask or avoiding situations of being in enclosed, confined quarters with other unvaccinated persons.
“Wherever a person who is unvaccinated goes where they can mingle and mix with other unvaccinated people who may be carrying the Delta virus, they are susceptible to infection,” McGaha said.
He also added we can expect to see breakthrough cases, also known as people who are fully vaccinated, and will still test positive for COVID-19.
“The good thing about that is the disease is usually much, much milder and will not result in severe illness or hospitalization,” McGaha said, adding that people need to increase their guard, even if we are vaccinated.
Although NET Health has closed its vaccination hub since June, McGaha said the vaccine is still widely available at local pharmacies, clinics and health departments.
He said mask mandates are not possible in Texas per Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate blocking that.
“If we see an identified area where we can provide a focus, targeted vaccination effort, we’ll proceed with that, and NET Health is doing that now in several areas,” McGaha said, adding that the vaccination supply has improved compared to past months.
McGaha said Missouri and Arkansas are two states that are currently seeing the most cases in the Delta variant.
“We border Arkansas, so we will need to remain vigilant in monitoring the cases,” he said.
Vaccine myths and vaccine hesitancy
McGaha said data since vaccinations began back in December point toward vaccine effectiveness and safety.
"I think it’s resoundingly positive. I understand some people don’t think it’s been tested enough or are monitoring unreliable sources that state there’s unusual side effects from the vaccine," he said. "But in our scientific opinion, it’s a very safe and effective vaccine and side effects are very rare if you look at the big picture."
The COVID-19 vaccines do not give you COVID-19, and the vaccines don't alter a person’s DNA as they don’t enter the nucleus of the cell, McGaha said. He added the vaccine serves as a blueprint for protection via the immune response, and the vaccine does not contain microchips or any other questionable substances heard from time to time.
McGaha also noted that the CDC has reported the life expectancy has fallen by a year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic. Life expectancy is now 77.3 years, the lowest it’s been since 2003.
“It’s a strong consideration to go ahead and receive that vaccine,” he said.
Christus Health continues to schedule vaccines through its website at vaccinate.christushealth.org.
NET Health offers vaccines at its clinic, located at 815 N. Broadway Ave., by appointment. To make an appointment, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Vaccines can also be scheduled using the National Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov or at the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/.