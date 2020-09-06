On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on cutting the property tax rate down a full penny — from 34.5 cents per $100 to 33.5 cents — for the 2021 fiscal year.
“Without affecting the quality of services to our constituents, my goal in this budget is to continue building trust with our community by cutting our tax rate as much as possible to provide needed tax relief during a time when so many are facing economic hardships at home,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran wrote in his budget proposal.
The budget, proposed on Aug. 11, is $14.5 million smaller than last year’s. The majority of incoming revenue for the county will come from the 63% property tax.
The county is following the no-new-revenue rate set by the state, meaning the county will not get income for the county’s current properties, only on new property developments.
In the proposed budget, the county will be eliminating three currently unfilled positions to save money further. Other nonessential projects, like building a new courthouse, have been indefinitely suspended.
The fleet is also reducing its budget for vehicle replacement costs from $1.2 million to under $400,000.
“Because of these deep cuts and delayed capital improvement needs, next year’s budget will likewise be challenging,” Moran wrote. “Experience has shown that the cuts we made this year, though, will help us better face those challenges next year.”
An open session will be held before the vote at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building on Tuesday, Sept. 8. It is expected to pass.
Incoming revenue streams:
Property Tax: 63%
Sales Tax: 19%
Fines and Fees: 12%
Reimbursements: 2%
Other: 2%
Interlocal Agreements: 1%
Other Taxes: 1%
Expected expenditures:
Corrections: 20%
General government: 18%
Law enforcement: 15%
Judicial: 15%
Roads and Transportation: 12%
Capital Improvements: 8%
Debt services: 6%
Juvenile: 5%
Pubic service: 1%