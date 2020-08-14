One new COVID-related death, a 75-year-old Tyler man who died this past Monday, has been confirmed in Smith County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The organization has also amended its COVID-19 reporting procedures to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus.
This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Positive antigen tests are categorized as a “probable case” of COVID-19 until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction test.
If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, the person is then categorized as a “confirmed case” of COVID-19.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 2,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 337 probable cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, including the one death.
“Our condolences are extended to the families of the 35 Smith County residents who have died from COVID-19,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Friday. That's an increase of six inmates since earlier in the week.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Also on Friday, Gregg County recorded 14 new COVID-19 related cases for a total of 1,737. The county also added 134 new recoveries, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
The new Gregg County totals include 628 recoveries and the 33 recorded deaths.
Anderson County has 597 cumulative cases, including the deaths of seven Palestine residents. There are 244 confirmed and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County has 697 confirmed and 69 probable cases. The county has 224 confirmed recoveries and three probable recoveries. There are a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County has 446 confirmed cases and 69 probable ones. The county has 161 confirmed recoveries and eight probable recoveries. There have been 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and one probable COVID-19 death.
Wood County has 360 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases. The county has 250 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. The confirmed COVID-19 death count remained at 12.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Twenty-three Tyler residents, three Lindale residents, two from Whitehouse, two from Bullard and one person each from Troup, Hideaway, Arp, Kilgore and Flint have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 506 cases
21-40, 964 cases
41-59, 691 cases
60-79, 463 cases
80 and over, 126 cases
Regarding gender, 1,277 are men and 1,473 are women.