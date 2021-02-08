As of Monday, Smith County recorded four COVID-19 related deaths since last Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 260.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 18,099 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,535 confirmed cases and 7,564 probable within the county.
Of the 260 deaths, 181 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,953 confirmed recoveries and 4,989 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,401 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,496, NET Health reported.
A total of 187 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,248 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,701 confirmed and 4,547 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,042, while there are 2,570 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 177, which includes 97 confirmed deaths and 80 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,207 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,539 confirmed and 1,668 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 92. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,245 and there are 1,668 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,750 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,352 confirmed and 1,398 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,442, and 919 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,078 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,853 confirmed and 1,225 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,445, and probable recoveries are at 747, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,089 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,794 confirmed and 1,295 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,135, and there are 802 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 77. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 721 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 363 confirmed and 358 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 250, and there are 235 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.