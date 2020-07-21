Smith County COVID-19 cases jumped by 53 on Tuesday for a new cumulative count of 1,960, while Tyler hospitals are treating a record number of patients from East Texas.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said there are 1,438 active cases, 511 recoveries and 11 deaths in Smith County. No new recoveries were reported on Tuesday.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals is at 144, which is up by seven since Monday.
Within the month of July, there have been seven virus-related deaths, 1,316 new cases and 217 recoveries in Smith County based on NET Health data.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, there are five inmates and 11 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
“All of our 2,571 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 results within our 7-county region are all positive results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that analyze samples from a persons nose or throat.”
Other counties
Gregg County reported 20 new cases for a new total of 1,154, including 238 recoveries and 16 virus-related deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 12 for a new cumulative number of 348, while recoveries rose by 12 for a total of 135. Two Palestine men have died as a result of the virus. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, cases rose by 36 for a total of 583, while recoveries increased by 33 for cumulative count of 348, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
In Henderson County, there are 430 cases, including 100 recoveries and five deaths. Van Zandt County has 264 cumulative cases, including 52 recoveries and three deaths, NET Health reported. Wood County has 193 cases, including 95 recoveries and the deaths of five Winnsboro residents. Rains County has 28 cases, including seven recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains counties’ numbers are representative of data as of Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
The 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are a 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
Of the 1,960 cases, 1,543 are in Tyler, 74 in Flint, 88 in Whitehouse, 125 in Lindale, 30 in Troup, 33 in Bullard, three in Overton, 19 in Arp, 16 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 17 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and five in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 1,910 are a result of community spread and 50 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown of cases:
- 0-20, 391 cases
- 21-40, 745 cases
- 41-59, 490 cases
- 60-79, 278 cases
- 80 and over, 56 cases
Regarding gender, 924 are men and 1,036 are women.
Through July 20, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 13,006 total tests were performed on people from Smith County.