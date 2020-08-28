Smith County recorded 35 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the active confirmed case count to 679.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Smith County has a total of 3,207 confirmed virus cases. The county also added two probable diagnoses for cumulative count of 438.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,481 and probable recoveries stayed at 283, according to NET Health. There are 151 probable active cases.
Virus-related deaths stayed at 51 on Friday. Four of these deaths are considered to be probable, NET Health said.
On Friday, the number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals rose by 12 since Wednesday to a new total of 132.
Active diagnoses among Smith County Jail inmates decreased by 32 on Friday for a new total of 149, according to NET Health data.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
As of Friday evening, 10 detention officers at the Smith County Jail had an active virus case, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Free Testing
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center through the end of September.
The senior center, located at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host testing services Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. People coming for a test should wear a mask to enter the building. Those receiving the test must provide a cell phone contact because results will be returned by text message through TDEM.
Other counties
Gregg County added 31 new virus cases for a total of 1,983 on Friday. The county also added 24 recoveries, bringing the cumulative count to 1,272, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
The county’s death count from the virus remained at 36, the health department reported.
Anderson County recorded one probable virus-related death on Friday. This brings the total to 12 deaths, including 11 confirmed and one probable, according to NET Health.
The health district also reported three confirmed cases and 11 probable diagnoses. There are now 684 total confirmed cases and 96 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries remained at 303, and probable recoveries stayed at five.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County added 21 confirmed cases for a total of 815 confirmed cases. There are 111 probable cases, NET Health said. The county has 435 confirmed recoveries and four probable recoveries, the health district said. Deaths remained at 15.
Van Zandt County also added one confirmed case for a total of 516 confirmed cases. There are 44 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 281. Ten people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported. The county’s death toll stayed at 19 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
Wood County added one probable virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 15, according to NET Health.
Out of the 15 COVID-19 deaths, 14 are considered are confirmed, while one is deemed probable.
Wood County recorded three confirmed cases for a total of 398. There are also 28 probable cases. The county has 298 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Rains County has 59 confirmed cases and 13 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries are at 29, while there are two probable recoveries. There are three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,408 virus cases, including 1,205 recoveries and its seven deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.