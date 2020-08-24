Smith County's COVID-19 confirmed case count reached over 3,000 with reports of 66 new cases on Monday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 3,044 total confirmed cases, including 558 active cases and 2,444 recoveries.
Confirmed recoveries rose by 32 over the weekend, and probable recoveries remained at 283. Smith County’s virus death count stayed at 46, which includes 42 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths, according to NET Health.
The county added 14 probable cases for a total of 406 probable diagnoses. Probable active cases are at 119, the health district said.
The number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals rose by seven since Friday to a new total of 132.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 23 inmates and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
Other counties
Gregg County reported its 36th virus-related death on Monday, a 48-year-old man who spent eight days in the hospital, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man had health issues, but not issues associated with being high-risk for COVID-19, such as diabetes, heart disease or emphysema. The man is the second youngest person to have died with COVID-19 in Gregg County.
On the same day, Gregg County added 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative count to 1,897. Recoveries rose by 164, which brought the recovery total to 1,149, the health department reported.
Van Zandt County added 11 new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 499. There are also 40 total probable cases, according to NET Health. The county’s death toll remained steady with 18 confirmed virus deaths and two probable deaths.
Recoveries rose by five, bringing the confirmed count to 276 recovered people. Nine people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Wood County recorded eight new confirmed case and two probable cases. The county has 386 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases. The county has 296 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Wood County’s death count remained at 14, NET Health reported.
Henderson County added 10 new confirmed cases and two probable ones. The county has 765 confirmed cases and 102 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 435. There are four probable recovered people. The confirmed death total stayed at 12, according to NET Health.
Anderson County reported 12 new confirmed cases and 21 probable diagnoses. The county has 655 confirmed cases and 68 probable ones. There are 273 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
One Cherokee County resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county's death count to five, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The county has 1,353 cumulative cases, including 1,148 recoveries and five deaths.
Rains County also added a new death over the weekend for a total of two. The county has 58 confirmed cases and 12 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries are at 30, while there are two probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Smith County statistics
Of the 3,044 confirmed cases, 2,352 are in Tyler, 198 in Lindale, 153 in Whitehouse, 127 in Flint, 55 in Bullard, 50 in Troup, 34 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 23 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, six in Gladewater and five in Overton.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 562 cases
21-40, 1,055 cases
41-59, 761 cases
60-79, 519 cases
80 and over, 147 cases
Regarding gender, 1,398 are men and 1,646 are women.