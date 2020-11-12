Smith County recorded 149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its confirmed cumulative count to 5,155, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,702, NET Health said.
The number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals decreased on Thursday by six to a current total of 170.
Out of the total 97 deaths, 20 are listed with COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 1,374.
The county has 2,746 probable cases in total and 938 probable recoveries.
Four Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed count increased to 761, while there are 365 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 626. There are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 28. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose to 1,529, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 30. Two of these deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 958. There are 530 probable diagnoses and 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County virus cases total stayed at 1,135. Confirmed recoveries are at 922, while probable recoveries are now at 245, the health district reported. There are 433 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has a virus case total of 2,862. The county’s death toll stayed at 53. Out of the deaths, 10 are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,225, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 1,253 probable cases and 460 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased to 863. There are 392 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 558. A total of 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 recoveries and three deaths. There are 103 probable cases and 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.