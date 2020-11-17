Smith County recorded 151 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with over 100 newly confirmed recoveries.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday said the county has 8,539 cumulative cases, including 5,428 confirmed and 3,111 probable diagnoses.
The virus death toll remained at 188, including 129 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 59 that are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,811, while probable recoveries are at 1,097.
Confirmed active cases are now at 1,488 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,955.
A total of 214 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is up by 18 since Monday.
Five Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,457 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,012 confirmed and 1,445 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,321, while there are 560 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll remained at 103, which includes 61 confirmed and 42 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,223 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,628 confirmed and 595 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll stayed at 53. Thirteen of the 53 deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 958, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,438 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 978 confirmed and 460 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 558, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll remained at 42, including 10 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,659 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,175 confirmed and 484 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 922, and probable recoveries are at 245, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,258 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 817 confirmed and 441 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 627, and there are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county's death toll remained at 51. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 141 confirmed and 141 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 78, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at six. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.