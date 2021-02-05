After reporting hospital capacity at less than 15% of COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days since Jan. 29, the Piney Woods Trauma Service Area (TSA-G), which includes Smith County, is no longer designated as an area with high hospitalization.
This means Tyler businesses will see lighter restrictions on their building capacity.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's GA-32, businesses that were previously allowed to operate at no more than 50% occupancy, can now operate up to 75% occupancy. Additionally, under GA-32, bars are allowed to reopen.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports daily hospital data for the Trauma Service Area capacity. Our area, Trauma Service Area G, includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshut, Van Zandt and Wood.
Although more lenient restrictions have now kicked in under Abbott’s GA-32 order, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran reemphasized the need for individuals and businesses to remain diligent in the fight against the coronavirus.
“I am exceedingly happy for our community that businesses are now able to operate at higher occupancy levels, but this is not the time to become complacent or unwise with our decision-making," Moran said. "With additional strains of the virus making their way to East Texas, and the need for more time to roll out the administration of vaccines, we should continue to make smart choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. We don’t want the positive trends to begin to reverse themselves.”
According to Abbott’s executive order GA-32, areas with high hospitalization is defined as any “Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent….” The Piney Woods Trauma Service Area had been deemed an area with high hospitalization since Dec. 21.
Smith County recently reported 113 new confirmed COVID-19 active cases since Thursday with an overall death toll of 256.