Over the weekend, Smith County saw two confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and 147 confirmed new virus cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday said the county has 5,366 confirmed cumulative cases.
The virus death toll totals 188, including 129 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 59 are deemed as probable.
Recoveries are at 3,705, while probable recoveries are at 938.
Active cases are now at 1,532 in Smith County. There are also 3,022 probable diagnoses.
A total of 196 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday, which is up by 20 since Friday.
Four Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County added 80 confirmed cases for a total of 2,973. Recoveries are at 2,227, according to NET Health.
The county death toll remained at 103, which includes 61 confirmed and 42 labeled as probable.
The county also has 1,361 probable cases and 461 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by 55 to 1,606, NET Health said.
The death toll stayed at 53. Thirteen of the 53 deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 958. There are 584 probable diagnoses and 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by 59 to 953. There are 446 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 558. A total of 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll remained at 42, including 10 are listed as COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County’s virus cases rose by 17 to 1,158. Confirmed recoveries are at 922, while probable recoveries are now at 245, the health district reported. There are 473 probable cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed as the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County reported one new COVID-19-related confirmed death, bringing its overall count to 51. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Wood County’s confirmed count increased by 28 to a cumulative count of 805, while there are 421 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 626. There are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County has 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 recoveries. There are 135 probable cases and 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at six. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.