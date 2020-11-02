Smith County recorded three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the virus death toll to 91.
On Monday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,682.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,574.
Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 1,033.
The county has 2,104 probable cases in total and 719 probable recoveries.
A total of 153 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded eight new cases for a confirmed count of 672, while there are 246 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 583. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll rose to 28. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by 26 to 1,358, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll stayed at 29. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 423 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County added seven new confirmed cases for a total of 1,076. Confirmed recoveries are at 875, while probable recoveries are now at 196, the health district reported. There are 349 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has four new confirmed virus cases, with a total of 2,616. The county’s death toll stayed at 50. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,207, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 936 probable cases and 429 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by seven to a total of 726. There are 256 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 recoveries and three deaths. There are 70 probable cases and 28 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.