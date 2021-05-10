Smith County saw 34 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows a total of 20,286 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,814 confirmed cases and 8,472 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 39.11% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 32.66% of people 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 70.97% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 63.07% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,246 confirmed recoveries and 8,117 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 361 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 266, NET Health reported.
Of the 296 deaths, 207 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 42 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There are two detention officers that are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other CountiesGregg County has 11,176 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,141 confirmed and 5,035 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,942, while there are 4,815 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,908 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,934 confirmed and 1,974 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 112. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,737 and there are 1,879 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,327 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,685 confirmed and 1,642 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,532, and 1,542 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 70, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,476 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,078 confirmed and 1,398 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,898, and probable recoveries are at 1,298, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 81. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,436 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,987 confirmed and 1,449 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,883, and there are 1,397 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 801 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 406 confirmed and 395 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 387, and there are 386 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.