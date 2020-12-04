Smith County recorded one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, bringing the county's overall death toll to 203.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 204 confirmed and probable cases Thursday for a new total of 10,365.
The cumulative count includes 6,160 confirmed and 4,205 probable cases.
A total of 237 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Of the total deaths, 139 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 probable.
There are 4,204 confirmed recoveries and 1,654 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,817 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,487, NET Health reported.
Eighteen Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 17 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,426 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,426 confirmed and 2,000 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,500, while there are 789 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll remained at 110, which includes 67 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,734 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,933 confirmed and 801 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll stayed at 58. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,108, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,905 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,185 confirmed and 720 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 116 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,953 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,324 confirmed and 629 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 936, and probable recoveries are at 261, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 49. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,583 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 953 confirmed and 630 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 718, and there are 247 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 375 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 190 confirmed and 185 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 84, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.