Smith County recorded one new confirmed COVID-19-related death on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 70, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health also reported 28 new confirmed cases in Smith County on Thursday bringing the county’s cumulative confirmed case count is at 4,009.
Active cases are now at 926, while recoveries remained at 3,020, the health district said.
The county has added 29 probable cases. There are 888 probable active cases and 1,280 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 70 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 140 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD continues to list active COVID-19 cases on its website. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 31 cases – a figure up by three since Wednesday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County reported two new cases on Thursday. Confirmed active cases are now at 44, while probable active cases are at 57.
Wood County’s confirmed case count totals 569 and its probable cases are at 108, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 504. There are 50 probable recoveries.
Virus-related deaths remained at 22 on Thursday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added three new virus cases on Thursday. The county’s death toll rose to 46. Out of the deaths, six are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 571 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 23 new cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 21 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 234 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by five to 616. There are 140 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 493. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 13 new cases for a total of 944. Confirmed recoveries remained at 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 219 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has no new cases. There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 37 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.