Smith County COVID-19 cases jumped by 51 on Thursday for a new cumulative total of 2,717, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has 2,196 active cases, 822 recovered cases and 34 deaths, NET Health said. Recoveries rose by three from the previous day and deaths remained unchanged.
A total of 142 East Texas patients are receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals, which is down by six since Wednesday.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 15 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Also on Thursday, Gregg County recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 33 on Thursday. The county also added 34 new cases, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
There are 1,723 cumulative cases in Gregg County, including 494 recoveries and the 33 deaths.
Anderson County has 592 cumulative cases, including the deaths of seven Palestine residents and 249 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Twenty-two Tyler residents, three Lindale residents, two from Whitehouse, two from Bullard and one person each from Troup, Hideaway, Arp, Kilgore and Flint have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Of the 2,717 cases, 2,106 are in Tyler, 114 in Flint, 128 in Whitehouse, 183 in Lindale, 45 in Troup, 47 in Bullard, five in Overton, 20 in Arp, 26 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 26 in Hideaway, three in Gladewater and eight in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 504 cases
21-40, 953 cases
41-59, 686 cases
60-79, 456 cases
80 and over, 118 cases
Regarding gender, 1,266 are men and 1,451 are women.