Smith County adds 48 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in twice-weekly report

Smith County saw 48 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows a total of 20,334 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,848 confirmed cases and 8,486 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 39.72% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 33.51% of people 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 71.50% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 63.92% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,280 confirmed recoveries and 8,155 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 361 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 242, NET Health reported.
Of the 296 deaths, 207 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 49 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,191 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,149 confirmed and 5,042 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,954, while there are 4,831 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 197, which includes 109 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,926 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,946 confirmed and 1,980 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 113. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,741 and there are 1,891 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,346 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,693 confirmed and 1,653 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,539, and 1,547 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 70, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,487 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,085 confirmed and 1,402 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,907, and probable recoveries are at 1,891, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 81. Out of the total deaths, 24 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,438 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,987 confirmed and 1,441 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,885, and there are 1,398 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 802 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 407 confirmed and 395 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 387, and there are 386 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.