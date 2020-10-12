Smith County reported 42 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,079, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health announced active cases are now at 994, while recoveries rose by two for a total of 3,022.
The county has added 85 probable cases. There are 1,005 probable active cases and 1,397 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 70 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 131 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Sunday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw three new cases on Monday for a total of 575. Confirmed active cases are now at 49, while probable active cases are at 76.
The county’s probable cases are at 127, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 504. There are 50 probable recoveries.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 23. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 18 new virus cases on Monday for a confirmed total of 2,371. The county’s death toll rose by two, including one probable and one confirmed, to 48. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 604 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added seven new cases for a confirmed count of 1,095. Recoveries are at 762 and confirmed deaths remained at 22. There are 250 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by five to 625. There are 156 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 493. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 13 new cases for a total of 968. Confirmed recoveries remained at 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 243 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 39 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.