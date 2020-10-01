Smith County saw an increase of 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative count to 3,876.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that active cases are now at 795, while recoveries rose by one to 3,020, the health district said. There are 635 probable active cases and 1,025 probable cases in total. There are also 383 probable recoveries.
Out of the 68 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 122 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
The number of active diagnoses for Smith County Jail inmates saw a decrease of 12, according to NET Health data. There are 57 active cases among inmates as of Thursday.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 31 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by three since Thursday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County virus-related deaths rose to 22 on Thursday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
The county’s confirmed case count rose by two to a new total of 540 and its probable cases are at 81, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 472. There are 40 probable recoveries.
Gregg County added 14 new virus cases on Thursday for a total of 2,291 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll remained at 42. Out of the deaths, four are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained 1,781, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 503 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added eight new cases for a total of 1,006 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 190 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count rose by two to 595. There are 115 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added six new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 885.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 460, while probable recoveries are at 37, the health district reported. There are 198 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 29 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.