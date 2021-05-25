Smith County adds 34 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in twice-weekly report

Smith County saw 34 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Tuesday shows a total of 20,423 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,892 confirmed cases and 8,531 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 39.19% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 33.35% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states about 74% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 66.44% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,333 confirmed recoveries and 8,183 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 351 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 258, NET Health reported.
Of the 298 deaths, 208 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 44 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,302 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,208 confirmed and 5,094 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,962, while there are 4,846 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 197, which includes 109 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,960 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,966 confirmed and 1,994 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,759 and there are 1,899 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,374 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,707 confirmed and 1,667 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,559, and 1,570 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 71, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,524 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,105 confirmed and 1,419 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,914, and probable recoveries are at 1,310, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,459 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,998 confirmed and 1,461 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,892, and there are 1,402 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 812 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 413 confirmed and 399 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 388, and there are 386 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.