Smith County saw a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 3,620.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 32 new confirmed cases, while recoveries increased by 92 and deaths remained the same.
Smith County has 2,922 confirmed recoveries and 349 probable recoveries, according to NET Health. There are 730 probable total cases.
There are 640 active confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, while there are 376 probable active cases, according to the health district.
The county has seen a total of 63 COVID-19-related deaths, including five deaths listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 100 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is down by two since Thursday.
A total of 70 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by one since Thursday. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Other counties
Gregg County added 10 new virus cases on Friday for a total of 2,131 confirmed diagnoses.
Recoveries rose by 136 to a new count of 1,648. The county’s death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 387 probable cases and 145 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 12 cases for a total of 923 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 158 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported three new cases for a total of 568. There are 82 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 449. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by five to 496 and its probable cases are at 62, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County rose by three to 389. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County added one new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 814. Confirmed recoveries remained at 371, the health district reported. There are 163 probable cases.
The county’s death toll rose by one to 16.
Out of the 16 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, two list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 18 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.