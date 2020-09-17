Smith County saw a slight rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's cumulative case count to 3,587.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 30 new confirmed cases, while recoveries and deaths both remained the same.
Smith County has 2,830 confirmed recoveries and 335 probable cases, according to NET Health. There are 716 probable total cases.
There are 699 active confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, while there are 376 probable active cases, according to the health district.
The county has seen a total of 63 COVID-19-related deaths, including five deaths listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 102 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is down by eight since Wednesday.
A total of 70 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 15 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by two since Wednesday. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Other counties
Gregg County added 10 new virus cases on Thursday for a total of 2,121 confirmed diagnoses.
Recoveries rose by one to a new count of 1,512. The county’s death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 370 probable cases and 121 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added six cases for a total of 913 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 158 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported nine new cases for a total of 565. There are 80 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 449. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by 14 to 491 and its probable cases are at 58, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained at 386. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County added two new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 813. Confirmed recoveries remained at 371, the health district reported. There are 157 probable cases.
The county's death toll remained at 15.
Out of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, two list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 17 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,514 total virus cases including 1,449 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are 149 probable cases and 49 active probable cases.