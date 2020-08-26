Smith County recorded three COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 51, as virus cases continued to rise among jail inmates and county residents.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the deaths of an 81-year-old Lindale woman, a 64-year-old Lindale man and a 59-year-old Whitehouse woman.
Out of the 51 deaths, four are considered probable, and all three reported on Wednesday are confirmed to be virus related.
The county also saw 22 new confirmed cases and four probable diagnoses. Smith County has 3,158 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 429 probable ones, the health district said.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,481 and probable recoveries stayed at 283, according to NET Health. There are 630 confirmed active cases and 142 probable active cases.
A total of 181 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, which is up by 32 since Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, all 408 inmates at the North Jail, also known as the low-risk facility, were tested Monday. Out of those tests, 125 inmates received a positive result and all of these inmates do not have symptoms.
On Tuesday, 86 tests were administered at the towers section of the Smith County Central Jail. These results were expected back on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said it has implemented precautionary measures in an attempt to minimize the virus impact on the jail staff and inmates.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
As of Tuesday evening, 11 detention officers at the Smith County Jail had an active virus case, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
On Wednesday, the number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals decreased by eight since Tuesday to a new total of 135.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Other counties
Also on Wednesday, Van Zandt County reported one new COVID-19 related death, a 90-year-old Wills Point woman. The county has 19 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
Van Zandt County also added three confirmed cases for a total of 511 confirmed cases. There are 40 probable cases.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 281. Nine people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Cherokee County reported two new virus deaths for a total of seven. The county’s cumulative count is 1,385 virus cases, including 1,180 recoveries and its seven deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Gregg County recorded 15 new cases for cumulative count of 1,937. Recoveries and deaths in the county remained at 1,922 and 36, respectively, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Henderson County added 15 confirmed cases and six probable diagnoses. The county has 786 confirmed total cases and 111 probable cases, NET Health said. The county has 435 confirmed recoveries and four probable recoveries, the health district said.
Wood County recorded two new confirmed cases for a total of 394. There are also 27 probable cases. The county has 298 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Wood County’s death count remained at 14, NET Health reported.
Anderson County reported 17 new confirmed cases and seven probable diagnoses. The county has 673 confirmed cases and 77 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries rose by 30 for a total of 303. There are six probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 60 confirmed cases and 13 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries are at 29, while there are two probable recoveries. There are three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths according to NET Health.
Smith County statistics
Of the 3,158 confirmed cases, 2,438 are in Tyler, 205 in Lindale, 159 in Whitehouse, 131 in Flint, 62 in Bullard, 50 in Troup, 34 in Winona, 28 in Hideaway, 26 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, six in Gladewater and five in Overton.
Below age 1: 32
0-10: 148
11-20: 455
21-30: 730
31-40: 551
41-50: 493
51-60: 473
61-70: 345
71-80: 208
81-90: 116
91-100: 36
Regarding gender, 1,444 are men and 1,714 are women.